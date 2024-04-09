BBI Solutions Completes Acquisition of IBEX Technologies

× Expand Shutterstock

BBI Solutions OEM Limited (BBI) has announced the successful closing of the acquisition of IBEX Technologies (IBEX), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-precision enzymes and diagnostic solutions located in Montréal, Québec.

This acquisition strategically enhances BBI’s capabilities to support In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) manufacturers with the growing global demand for IVD haemostasis testing, driven by an ageing population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increased reliance on point-of-care tests in surgery and trauma settings. By incorporating IBEX’s innovative enzyme technologies into its extensive portfolio of recombinant proteins, BBI is also responding to the notable industry shift towards recombinantly produced reagents for IVD tests, reflecting a growing preference for more standardised and reliable testing methodologies.

The acquisition, effective 8th April 2024, further cements BBI’s position as the indispensable partner for IVD manufacturers worldwide, as Mario Gualano, Chief Executive Officer of BBI explains: “We are thrilled to welcome IBEX’s talented team to BBI and to incorporate their innovative enzymes into our rapidly expanding recombinant protein portfolio. It also marks a further milestone in our mission to be a crucial ally for IVD manufacturers worldwide by offering an extensive portfolio of critical raw materials, unparalleled expertise, and comprehensive support at every stage of assay development. BBI is entirely committed to ensuring the success of its partners' assays and the resulting advancement of healthcare outcomes worldwide.”

Paul Baehr, Chairman, President, and CEO of IBEX also commented on the acquisition: “Joining the BBI family marks the beginning of a promising new chapter for IBEX, with exciting development opportunities for us and our Canadian partners on the horizon. We are eager to see the innovative solutions this partnership will bring forth.”

This partnership is set to offer significant strategic advantages, including a more diversified offering for IVD customers and a reinforced position in the diagnostic enzymes market. Supported by BBI’s strong distribution and manufacturing framework, it lays a robust foundation for further growth and enhanced service capabilities across the Globe.