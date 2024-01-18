BGL Announce Sale of Source BioScience's Stability Storage Business to Limerston Capital

× Expand Shutterstock

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Source Stability Storage, a UK-based biotech storage facility owned by parent company Source BioScience, to Limerston Capital, a London-based middle market private equity investment firm. Source Stability Storage will be renamed Astoriom. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Source BioScience in the transaction. The specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Limerston Capital will use the business to pursue a biorepository expansion strategy under the name of Astoriom.

Headquartered in Rochdale, England, with a strong presence across Ireland and the U.S., Astoriom specialises in providing outsourced temperature and humidity-controlled environment storage services for stability trials, retained samples and long-term storage of biologic samples. The company offers storage, manufacturing, service, and validation solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract manufacturers, and analytical testing companies worldwide.

Astoriom's partnership with Limerston Capital will allow it to concentrate on its biorepository operations as its core growth area, positioning it for further growth in pharmaceutical and biologic markets. Astoriom aims to expand its presence in the U.S. and European markets through a buy-and-build approach.

