Biocair invests in dedicated team for cell and gene therapy logistics

Biocair has invested heavily in the creation of a specialist logistics team to meet the complex needs of the rapidly expanding cell and gene therapy sector.

Key highlights:

Life science logistics specialist, Biocair, has created a dedicated team to provide 24-hour global support for the cell and gene therapy sector.

The team of over 30 experts has been developed to meet the complex needs of the sector as it undergoes rapid growth - the market was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2027.

Cell and gene therapy requires specialist and personalised logistical support, including temperature-controlled packaging and vehicles, to ensure consignments are viable upon delivery.

Biocair has invested heavily in the creation of a specialist logistics team to meet the complex needs of the rapidly expanding cell and gene therapy sector.

The pharmaceutical, biotech and life science logistics expert continues to develop a team of over 30 dedicated specialists to deliver 24-hour global support for cell and gene therapy service users.

As a sector, cell and gene therapy increasingly requires personalised solutions, including temperature-controlled packaging and logistics, to successfully navigate unique supply chains to deliver on-time, in-full.

The investment will position Biocair at the forefront of personalised logistics, connecting innovative drug developers with patients.

The company is making large, on-going investments in its cell and gene therapy services and has ambitious plans to double the size of the team over the next 12 months.

Cell and gene therapy is a strategic focus for the company as the market undergoes exponential growth.

The cell and gene therapy market was valued at USD 4.99 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2027 (Cell & Gene Therapy Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027).

Additional investments are also being made in other areas of the business, including packaging, IT and other support services, to aid the growth of the cell and gene therapy division.

To underpin sector growth, the company plans to recruit personnel in key regions, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the United States over the next 5 years.

Biocair UK Cell and Gene Therapy Lead, Kinga Lovasz, recently shared insights into logistics innovation in this new era of medicine at the Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing conference in London.

She comments: “With the creation of a dedicated cell and gene therapy team, Biocair is leading the future of life science logistics towards greater personalisation and helping the industry to build the infrastructure required to support this new era of treatment.

“Patient centricity and sample integrity are paramount, requiring unique responses to specific needs. This focus on curing rather than treating symptoms requires complex products, which in turn increases the need for more complex logistical solutions.

“This new team of experts will enhance Biocair’s agility in the field and enable us to develop new logistics solutions, such as advanced packaging and tracking technologies, to ensure materials arrive on-time and in-full anywhere across the globe.”

Meet the global specialists who are driving Biocair’s cell and gene therapy logistics service.

Biocair, a subsidiary of DPDgroup and GeoPost, provides expert time-sensitive and temperature-controlled logistics solutions to the global scientific community and is the industry leader in cell and gene therapy logistics.