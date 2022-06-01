Biosynth acquires Aalto Bio Reagents to expand life sciences platform

Biosynth Carbosynth, a supplier of critical materials to the life science industry, announces the acquisition of Aalto Bio Reagents, a developer and provider of biological materials to the in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and vaccine development industry in the field of emerging disease.

The acquisition represents a further milestone in Biosynth’s development, which broadens its capabilities and offering to the IVD industry. Aalto’s product portfolio includes an extensive range of proteins, antigens, antibodies, disease state human plasma and biospecimens used by the leading diagnostics and vaccine development companies around the world working on emerging diseases and disease variants.

Dr. Urs Spitz, CEO and president of Biosynth, said: “This acquisition marks the next phase of our ambitious journey to become a leading global supplier and partner to the biopharma and diagnostics industries. It allows us to offer an expanded range of products to our IVD customers including complex biochemicals, peptides and biological materials. We are pleased to welcome Aalto and its employees and look forward to working with them to continue to grow our offering to the diagnostics industry.”

Philip Noone, CEO of Aalto, added: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Biosynth, a world-renowned supplier with a broad portfolio of critical products and services across biopharma and diagnostics. Aalto’s industry leading products and key focus on emerging disease are an excellent fit with Biosynth’s products, and we see huge opportunities for the platform to be at the forefront of developing new innovative products and supplying our customers with an even greater scale and diversity of products they need to solve the diseases of the future.”