Bioxodes Closes €12 million in Series A Funding Round

Bioxodes SA has received €12 million ($13M) in a Series A funding from historic investors. This financial backing includes €8.6 million ($9.3M) in capital and €3.4 million ($3.7M) in non-dilutive funding from the Wallonia region. It comes on top of the €27 million ($29.2M) in capital and subsidies previously raised by Bioxodes, bringing to €39 million ($42.2M) the total funding secured by the company since its creation.

This new funding will allow Bioxodes to continue the clinical development of its main drug candidate, Ir-CPI, for patients with intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), right through to the end of phase IIa. The company also intends to use the proceeds to pursue new preclinical R&D work into the effect of Ir-CPI on neutrophils, which are key components in the neuro-inflammatory process.

“We’re excited to embark on the next strategic phase for Bioxodes, which will enable us to generate clinical data around the safety and efficacy of our drug candidate for patients with intracerebral hemorrhage,” said Marc Dechamps, CEO at Bioxodes. “I want to thank our historic investors for their renewed support. Our aim now is to keep our clinical development program moving forward by launching plans for our phase IIb efficacy trial, which is scheduled for 2025. With this important milestone on the horizon, we are already preparing for a Series B funding round in Q2, 2024.”

“I am proud of this latest funding round for Bioxodes,” said Pierre Detrixhe, chairman of the board at Bioxodes. “The company’s drug candidate offers real potential for treating patients with intracerebral hemorrhage. The clinical data collected during the phase IIa trial will be vital in securing future funding for the business, notably for the upcoming phase IIb trial.”

“This latest funding round represents an important milestone in the clinical development of Ir-CPI. Currently there is no treatment available for patients following an intracerebral hemorrhage,” said Hans Warrinnier, chief medical officer at Bioxodes. “Our drug candidate answers a key unmet medical need identified by clinical experts in this indication. By generating clinical data around intracerebral hemorrhage, we are taking an important step forward in treating this condition.”

Strokes are currently the leading cause of disability and the second-leading cause of death worldwide. Data from 2022 indicates that the risk of someone suffering a stroke has increased by 50% in the last 20 years. It is now estimated that one in four people will experience a stroke at some point in their lifetime. Every year, more than 3.4 million people suffer an intracerebral hemorrhage, which equates to 28% of all stroke cases worldwide.