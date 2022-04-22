Bora Pharmaceuticals to expand operations with $10m+ investment

Bora Pharmaceuticals announced a planned investment of $10 million to expand its Oral Solid Dose capabilities across facilities in Zhunan, Taiwan and Mississauga, Ontario.

The company’s CEO, Bobby Sheng, said the expansion, which will see Bora invest more than $10m over the next 2 years, will position the company for sustained growth over the next few years to help meet our new client demands.

Coinciding with the investment, Bora Mississauga has relaunched a pilot facility that was purpose-built for development and clinical manufacturing and is separate from its commercial manufacturing activities. The facility has 25 flexible rooms which include misting showers and a separate air-handling unit to allow for clinical manufacturing of conventional and potent compounds at various batch sizes for oral solid dose as well as liquids, creams and ointments.

Bora has also acquired a Gerties MINI-PACTOR at its Mississauga site which will be operational in Q2 of 2022.

In Zhunan, the company is set to commission a development / clinical area purpose built for containment. The space will allow Bora to safely handle High Potent Oral Solid Dose products categorised as OEB Level 4, <0.01 mg/m3. A new blister line will also be added to complement the current tablet and capsule packaging capabilities on site.

Speaking about the announcement, Bobby Sheng, CEO at Bora Pharmaceuticals said: “Our decision to invest really reinforces our company’s commitment to our facilities and is a testament to the teams and talent pools we have there."

Sheng continued: “The Zhuhan facility’s construction is expected to begin (Q2, 2022), with operations planned for (Q1, 2023). Both facilities mark a significant milestone in the company’s growth and evolution.

“We now intend to invest further into our growth strategy and continue to be the best CDMO partner we can be.”