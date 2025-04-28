Bruker announces acquisition of RECIPE

Bruker Corporation has announced a majority investment in RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments, based in Munich, Germany.

× Expand Sichon Shutterstock

RECIPE is a European provider of vendor-agnostic therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and other clinical in vitro diagnostic kits for LC-MS/MS, HPLC, and ICP-MS assays.

The majority investment and strategic collaboration immediately enhances Bruker's capabilities in small molecule clinical diagnostic assays with RECIPE’s ClinMASS kits for Bruker’s EVOQ liquid chromatography triple-quadrupole mass spectrometers, as well as for LC-TQ-MS systems by other vendors. In addition, the companies are preparing the introduction of high-throughput, chromatography-free (‘chrom-free’) RECIPE ClinDART kits running on flexible EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ systems that can easily switch between established LC-TQ-MS methods, and the novel high-throughput ClinDART workflows.

In chrom-free mode, the EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ offers higher throughput for multiplex assays without chromatography, while maintaining outstanding sensitivity and quantitation with triple-quad MS selectivity and multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) capabilities. The ClinDART platform also improves sustainability with a 95% reduction in solvent use, lower cost, and increased laboratory productivity. ClinDART is complementary to RECIPE’s ClinMASS LC-TQ assay portfolio and is expected to set new standards for high-throughput therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), drugs of abuse screening, and other applications.

In chrom-free mode, the EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ offers higher throughput for multiplex assays without chromatography, while maintaining outstanding sensitivity and quantitation with triple-quad MS selectivity and multiple-reaction monitoring (MRM) capabilities. The ClinDART platform also improves sustainability with a 95% reduction in solvent use, lower cost, and increased laboratory productivity. ClinDART is complementary to RECIPE’s ClinMASS LC-TQ assay portfolio and is expected to set new standards for high-throughput therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), drugs of abuse screening, and other applications.

"Bruker's majority investment in RECIPE and our planned joint introduction of high-throughput ClinDART assays represents a significant advancement in clinical mass spectrometry," said Dr. Gernot Wolfram, managing director at RECIPE. "Our unique collaboration on chrom-free, triple-quad TDM assays will allow RECIPE to provide clinical laboratories with a powerful new tool that complements our well-regarded ClinMASS workflows on the EVOQ DART-TQ⁺. The additional high-throughput ClinDART methods reduce operating costs, and accelerate time-to-market for newly developed clinical diagnostics and multiplexed drugs of abuse screening assays."

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. RECIPE has over 60 employees and continues to operate under the leadership of managing director Dr. Gernot Wolfram. With more than 40 years of experience, RECIPE is a highly respected, profitable company with 2024 revenues of more than fifteen million dollars.

Jeffrey Zonderman, senior vice president of Bruker Applied Mass Spectrometry, said: "We are excited to welcome RECIPE to the Bruker family. This majority investment aligns with our strategic vision for LC-TQ-MS assays, enhanced with novel chrom-free assays based on our proprietary DART technology to lead in clinical research and regulated TDM markets. The RECIPE ClinMASS and novel ClinDART assays, combined with LC or chrom-free EVOQ DART-TQ⁺ methods, are expected to offer unparalleled flexibility, throughput and cost-effectiveness."