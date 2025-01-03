Cartherics awarded $300K grant

Cartherics Pty, a biotechnology company focused on developing immune cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, has announced that it has been awarded a $300K G-Rex grant to support clinical manufacturing of its lead product CTH-401 for upcoming clinical trials.

The G-Rex Grant Program is a $20 million initiative by ScaleReady, Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, and CellReady, that is designed to propel the advancement of cell and gene therapies (CGT).

This grant will be used to purchase equipment and reagents to support Cartherics’ R&D and manufacturing programs, specifically platform assessment, method development and upscaling CTH-401 for clinical trials. Utilising the G-Rex system early in product development will also benefit Cartherics’ other drug candidates by helping to streamline the development process.

Cartherics’ CEO, Prof. Alan Trounson said: “We’ve taken an ambitious step to streamline our product R&D and manufacturing under one roof. This integrated approach positions us to seamlessly transition from pioneering pre-clinical research to clinical manufacturing — all within the same facility. The G-Rex Grant will play a crucial role in advancing our research and development efforts, bringing us closer to our goal of delivering innovative treatments to patients in need, particularly in the fight against cancer and other difficult diseases.”

Cartherics’ head of clinical manufacturing, Dr Damien Zanker said: “Investing in our own manufacturing capability allows us to be more nimble in product development time, save money and further utilise the expertise of our scientists who have developed our manufacturing processes rather than being required to tech transfer capabilities with limited long term knowledge gain.”