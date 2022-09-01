ChargePoint acquires PuroVaso to extend powder and liquid transfer range

ChargePoint Technology Group, the powder and liquid transfer specialist and a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced the acquisition of PuroVaso, based in the design, development, and manufacture of single-use containers, handling equipment and accessories for the pharma, biopharma and life science markets.

Combined with the ChargePoint Technology portfolio of containment and sterile transfer technology, PuroVaso complements the existing product range, giving pharmaceutical manufacturers a broader choice of powder and liquid transfer, storage, and handling products that solve customers’ application to specific problems with enhanced productivity.

Founded in 2016, PuroVaso has developed an intelligently designed and innovative range of containers, handling equipment, and accessories to exacting quality standards. The company's single-use solutions are fully validated and used in many pharma, biopharma and life science customers' facilities globally.

"PuroVaso has vast technical expertise in pharmaceutical processing, transfer, handling and storage, with a broad portfolio of products that customers rely on for critical process applications,” said Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint.

“With its extensive process knowledge, application engineered solutions and relentless customer focus, PuroVaso offers leading solutions to highly regulated pharma and biopharma landscapes along with several other process critical markets. We are very excited to have PuroVaso join the ChargePoint portfolio of solutions.”

Steve Boswell, co-founder and director of PuroVaso, commented: “We are very proud to have developed a handling solution that provides an altogether improved and sustainable approach to handling powders. Now is the time to allow the PuroVaso product line to reach its true potential with ChargePoint."

Fellow co-founder and director, Duncan Betteley, added: "The PuroVaso product is a very good fit for the existing ChargePoint products. The ChargePoint team showed a real understanding for the products and a passion to want to take PuroVaso to the next stage of its development. We are confident that they are the right organisation to support existing customers and stakeholders, and we look forward to seeing PuroVaso continue to grow internationally under their stewardship.”

Steve Boswell and Duncan Betteley will not be joining ChargePoint as part of the PuroVaso acquisition. With S3 Process Limited they will however continue as an OEM supplier of the PuroVaso product line in combination with the solutions they supply into the U.K. market.