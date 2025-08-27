Cold Chain Technologies signals APAC investment

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), has reinforced its commitment to expanding its Asia Pacific (APAC) presence with a series of investments and partnerships.

× Expand Cold Chain Technologies

Expanding on its strong base in the region, the latest moves are designed to leverage CCT’s global knowledge and local capabilities to better support pharmaceutical, airline and 3PL customers with their temperature-controlled logistics.

“Following the acquisition of Tower Cold Chain and GCCS – both of which had a strong presence and reputation in APAC – we are building new partnerships and networks to ensure customers globally can access our range of passive parcel and pallet shippers quickly and effectively”, said Ranjeet Banerjee, CEO of Cold Chain Technologies.

CCT’s presence in Japan is buoyed by the opening of a new hub in Tokyo, as well as the appointment of distributor, Hubnet – responsible for CCT’s Reusable Pallet range.

In China, CCT is extending the relationship that Tower had previously developed with Shanghai-based distributor TWS, who will now be responsible for the full CCT portfolio in the country.

Rebranding its regional operations as CCT Australia and CCT India, the company will build upon the foundations in those countries established by GCCS. The presence in India will be supported by a new manufacturing site in Mumbai and strong portfolio showcasing at ‘Cold Chain Unbroken’, a major industry conference and exhibition, taking place in Hyderabad in September 2025.

“We’re leveraging the strength of our global portfolio - pallets, parcels, thermal covers, and digital solutions - together with strong regional capabilities across APAC. We encourage those interested to register their interest,” said Amardeep Chahal, Senior VP, Marketing & Corporate Development at Cold Chain Technologies.

“Our investment in the region will continue, as we aim to support our customers to link their life-changing activity around the world with reliable, high-quality logistics.”