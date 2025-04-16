Concept Life Sciences gains investments to strengthen drug discovery capabilities

Concept Life Sciences, an integrated drug discovery, development, and manufacturing organisation backed by Limerston Capital, has announced key strategic appointments and advancements to further strengthen its services for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The company are pleased to welcome Professor Luke O’Neill, and Dr. Shane Liddelow to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), while Dr. Ian Waddell, who joined the Board of Directors last year, continues to provide invaluable leadership.

The appointments to the SAB reinforce the company's position as a partner for innovative drug discovery solutions. Professor O’Neill and Dr. Liddelow bring a wealth of expertise across immunology and neuroscience, respectively, enhancing the ability to meet the evolving needs of the global life sciences industry.

Concept Life Sciences have made major advancements in automated solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) capabilities. Combined with in-house peptide experts, this enables it to accelerate client projects requiring challenging custom peptide solutions.

In addition, we made a significant investment, amounting to a five-figure sum in GBP, to enhance our capabilities in Automated ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion) systems and the purchase of a Supercritical Fluid Chromatography purification instrument. This strategic investment drives assay turnaround times with no minimum volume requirement and strengthens our ability to provide high-quality, tailored services, particularly for complex drug discovery projects.

The news follows the company's acquisition of Charnwood Discovery which completed at the end of 2024 and further enhances our integrated drug discovery offer. This underlines the business’s growth strategy, demonstrating its ambitions and further strengthening its ability to accelerate drug candidates to clinic with high success rates and across different modalities.