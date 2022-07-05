Croda expands its lipid systems capabilities to support mRNA vaccines

Croda International Plc, a company that uses smart science to improve lives, announces that it has entered into a cooperative agreement with the US government in which the government will provide up to $75 million to expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity for lipid systems used in therapeutic drugs, such as mRNA vaccines.

In line with the company’s strategy to ‘Empower biologics delivery,’ Croda Pharma will also invest up to $58 million, bringing the total project investment to up to $133 million. The investment will be used to establish a new lipid facility as part of a new multi-purpose cGMP site in Lamar, Pennsylvania.

Construction is expected to start later this year, with the new capacity anticipated in 2025. The investment supports expansion of the portfolio of drug delivery solutions offered by Croda, by creating a third manufacturing site for lipid systems, alongside Croda’s existing Alabaster, Alabama, U.S. (‘Avanti’) and Leek, United Kingdom capabilities.

Croda’s Pharma business is a partner in the development of delivery systems for biologics. Through acquisition of Avanti Polar Lipids in 2020, Croda was the first company to supply clinical and commercial quantities of critical lipid systems to support the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines globally.

Lipid systems offer significant potential as the delivery system for a wide range of nucleic acid applications, including mRNA-based therapeutics, such as flu vaccines and cancer treatments. Given the scale of the current clinical development pipeline, the market for lipid systems is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years.

Daniele Piergentili, president of Croda Life Sciences, said: “We are grateful to the U.S. government for support of Croda. The delivery technology based on lipid systems offers significant potential for the safe and efficient delivery of next generation vaccines and therapeutic drugs. As a result of this investment, Croda will be able to expand its capabilities to develop and manufacture ingredients in support of this important technology.”

The cooperative agreement is a joint award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) in partnership with the Army Contracting Command’s Joint COVID Response Division (ACC JCRD).