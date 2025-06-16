Cytiva completing $1.6 billion in investments

Cytiva, a Danaher company, has completed expansion projects in several locations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Set to continue through 2028, these expansions will meet increased customer demand as part of Cytiva’s long-term growth plan and in-region manufacturing strategy, supported by an investment of $1.6 billion since 2019.

Customers now benefit from faster delivery across Cytiva’s portfolio, including chromatography resins, filtration, single-use bags and cell culture media. Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, Cytiva’s COO, said: “A robust supply chain is critical to our customers so they can deliver life-changing therapies to patients around the world. We have increased our global manufacturing capacity, with a focus on in-region for-region, to meet the demands and best serve the customer.”

The latest investments in chromatography resins and filtration include:

Approximately double production capacity of chromatography resins manufacturing in Uppsala, Sweden with the addition of new factories, new equipment, as well as improved automation capabilities and a new tank farm for solvent storage.

Investment in chromatography resins reserves in Sweden to support customers with short-term emergency needs.

Enhanced local supply in North America with the construction of a second resins manufacturing site with approximately 100 full-time associates in Muskegon, Michigan, now. The site is slated to be fully operational with plans to hire about 100 more associates by end of 2028.

New filtration manufacturing lines in Pensacola, Florida which will increase the site’s production capacity for filter membranes for North America by 20% by August 2025, with its most-ordered products stocked on-the-shelf.

Upgrades and expansions in filtration manufacturing Fajardo, Puerto Rico, improving capacity by 33%.

Expanded filtration device manufacturing in lfracombe, UK, improving capacity by 81%.

The start of filtration manufacturing at Cytiva’s Innovation Hub and manufacturing facility in South Korea in 2026 to address increased demand for high-quality filtration solutions in Asia-Pacific.

Cytiva’s latest capacity investments are also expanding “in-region, for region” manufacturing of single-use bags, which enable customers to quickly and efficiently work with and change batches during their processes. Specific developments include the trebling of single-use consumable manufacturing capacity in Beijing, China, doubling of manufacturing capacity in Duncan, South Carolina, and sustained manufacturing capacity in Medemblik, Netherlands.

Cytiva is increasing access to cell culture media in North America by expanding dry powder and liquid media manufacturing capacity in Logan, Utah, for large volumes and adding high-speed bottle filling for small volumes. An expanded staging area for finished goods and a new centralised 10 000 ft2 quality control laboratory are already supporting increased manufacturing, with 73 850 ft2 of further expansions to come through 2026.

Ruffieux adds: “In addition to Cytiva’s intense improvement work supported by the Danaher Business System, these capacity expansions demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to helping customers make progress to bring therapies to their patients.”