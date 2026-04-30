Daikin Rental Solutions accelerates UK expansion with investment

Daikin Rental Solutions has announced an expansion of its UK rental fleet, combining new high-capacity cooling systems, low-carbon heating solutions, process cooling equipment, and UK-manufactured air handling units to meet growing demand for flexible, high-performance temporary HVAC.

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The investment reflects increasing pressure on UK organisations to maintain operational continuity while responding to ageing infrastructure, rising temperatures, tighter regulation, and the transition to lower-carbon energy systems. By expanding its multi-technology rental capability, Daikin is strengthening its position as an OEM-led provider of fully integrated, turnkey HVAC solutions.

Building a next-generation rental platform

Unlike traditional hire providers that rely on mixed or repurposed equipment, Daikin Rental Solutions offers access to the latest-generation factory-built systems, designed for efficiency, reliability, and seamless integration.

This approach enables customers to deploy modern HVAC solutions quickly, with performance and control aligned to permanent installations. All projects are delivered as fully managed packages, including system design, installation, commissioning, and ongoing support, ensuring minimal disruption and consistent operational performance.

Supporting critical environments and process industries

Demand for temporary HVAC is increasing rapidly across sectors where downtime is not an option, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage production, manufacturing, and data centres.

To address this, Daikin has significantly expanded its high-capacity cooling capability with the introduction of 800kW and 1MW inverter-driven screw chillers, alongside a broader range of scroll heat pumps from 50kW to 500kW. These systems provide scalable, efficient cooling and heating for complex and high-load applications.

Complementing this, the addition of 250kW and 500kW Dry Air Coolers strengthens Daikin’s ability to deliver complete process cooling solutions. These units provide efficient heat rejection for closed-loop systems and can support free-cooling strategies under suitable ambient conditions, reducing reliance on mechanical cooling and improving overall energy performance.

Enabling the transition to low-carbon heating

As organisations accelerate the transition away from fossil-fuel systems, temporary HVAC is playing an increasingly important role in supporting staged decarbonisation strategies.

The expansion of Daikin’s heat pump rental offering enables customers to deploy low-carbon heating solutions for both planned upgrades and interim requirements. This provides a practical pathway to electrification without compromising operational continuity, particularly in regulated or high-dependency environments.

Expanding system capability with airside solutions

To deliver fully integrated HVAC systems, Daikin Rental Solutions has also introduced a new fleet of purpose-built air handling units, designed and manufactured in the UK.

Engineered specifically for rental applications at Daikin Applied (UK)’s Cramlington facility, the AHUs are optimised for rapid deployment, ease of installation, and reliable performance in demanding environments. The range includes 50kW vertical units, 100kW standard AHUs, and low-temperature variants suitable for cleanrooms, healthcare facilities, and hygiene-sensitive production areas.

This investment strengthens Daikin’s ability to deliver complete, airside and waterside solutions as part of a single, integrated rental package.

UK manufacturing and supply chain resilience

The decision to manufacture AHUs in the UK enhances supply chain resilience and reduces lead times, ensuring critical equipment is available when and where it is needed.

Combined with Daikin’s European manufacturing capability for chillers and process cooling equipment, this integrated approach enables faster response, improved availability, and consistent engineering standards across the entire rental fleet.

Industry perspective

Mike England, UK rental sales manager at Daikin Applied UK, said: “In many of the sectors we support, downtime simply isn’t an option. Customers need solutions that are not only available quickly but that perform reliably and integrate seamlessly into their existing systems.

“This investment represents a significant step forward in how we support those requirements. By expanding our fleet across cooling, heating, process and airside technologies, we can deliver complete, high-performance solutions tailored to each application.

“At the same time, our focus on modern, factory-built equipment ensures customers benefit from the efficiency, reliability and flexibility needed to meet both operational and sustainability objectives.”

Meeting evolving UK rental demand

The UK HVAC rental market continues to grow as organisations seek flexible, low-risk alternatives to capital investment. Increasingly, customers are looking for partners who can deliver not just equipment, but complete, managed solutions that ensure performance, compliance, and continuity.

Digital monitoring and control capabilities are available across selected systems, enabling improved visibility, proactive maintenance, and enhanced operational performance where required.

By combining advanced equipment, UK manufacturing, and nationwide engineering support, Daikin Rental Solutions is well-positioned to meet this demand, supporting critical operations while enabling long-term transition to more efficient and sustainable HVAC systems.