Fujifilm to acquire Shenandoah Biotechnology

Fujifilm Corporation has announced that Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, a developer of serum-free and chemically defined cell culture media for life science research, bioproduction, and cell therapy manufacturing, will acquire Shenandoah Biotechnology, a manufacturer of recombinant proteins.

Shenandoah Biotechnology is a privately held company located in Warminster, Pennsylvania, that manufactures recombinant proteins including cytokines and growth factors. Shenandoah Biotechnology recently launched its CTG Grade line of cytokines and growth factors that are manufactured according to cGMP guidelines in the company’s new ISO 9001:2015 certified facility.

The use of cGMP manufactured products smooths the transition of biological therapies from preclinical to clinical phases.

Teiichi Goto, president and chief executive officer, representative director of Fujifilm Corporation, said: “At Fujifilm, our goal has always been to bring new value to society through the creation of innovative technologies, products, and services. The acquisition of Shenandoah Biotechnology marks an important milestone for us to establish a leading position as a partner for pharmaceutical customers in the rapidly growing market of advanced therapy. Fujifilm will, by maximising our group synergy, continue to expand Life Sciences Business while contributing to the creation of new therapies that fulfil unmet medical needs.”

Yutaka Yamaguchi, chairman and chief executive officer, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, said: “Fujifilm Irvine Scientific is committed to helping customers bring advanced therapies to market faster, and to use innovation to make therapies more accessible. Shenandoah Biotechnology’s portfolio of recombinant proteins complement our advanced cell culture solutions and expertise in bioprocessing, providing our collective customers a single point of access for their life science research, discovery, and cell and gene therapy needs. This acquisition will be an important step toward achieving sales target of 100 billion yen (about $850 million) in Fujifilm’s Life Sciences Business by FY2025.

“The team at Shenandoah Biotechnology has years of proven experience in supplying the life science industry with high quality recombinant proteins at scale. We are excited to welcome all members of their talented team to the Fujifilm family and look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Pamela De Lacy, president, Shenandoah Biotechnology, commented: “At Shenandoah Biotechnology, our vision is to provide a superior and affordable source of recombinant proteins to the drug discovery, life science research, and cell and gene therapy markets. We are pleased to join Fujifilm Irvine Scientific given their experience with manufacturing ancillary materials for cell and gene therapy and commitment to providing high quality products and service to customers. We look forward to working with the team at Fujifilm Irvine Scientific and continuing to build on our success.”