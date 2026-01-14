IMA Life strengthens partnership with Sharp Sterile Manufacturing

IMA Life supports Sharp Sterile Manufacturing as part of its recent $28 million expansion of the Lee, Massachusetts facility.

This investment includes the installation of a fully automated IMA Life isolated filling line for Ready-To-Use vials, marking a significant milestone in advancing sterile manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

The new system integrates cutting-edge robotics, non-destructive weight checks, and a lyophiliser, enabling Sharp Sterile to efficiently produce batches of up to 100,000 units. By more than doubling the site’s filling capacity, this technology will help pharmaceutical partners accelerate the delivery of critical therapies to patients worldwide.

This collaboration reflects IMA Life’s commitment to providing innovative, reliable solutions that aims to meet the highest regulatory standards for sterile drug manufacturing. The technologies are designed to ensure maximum quality, safety, and efficiency, supporting our partners in addressing the growing demand for U.S.-based aseptic fill-finish services.

Michele Arduini, IMA Life managing director, said: "We are delighted to contribute to Sharp Sterile Manufacturing’s expansion with our latest aseptic filling solutions. This project demonstrates how innovation and partnership can drive excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing and ultimately benefit patients globally."

IMA Life continues to lead the way in aseptic processing and freeze-drying technologies, offering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry.