IMG Group launches Everbio Innovation Hub

IMG Group has launched the Everbio Innovation Hub, backed by €15 million in financing from C2 Capital Partners.

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Located at the Group’s industrial site in Portalegre, Portugal, the Everbio Innovation Hub brings together the capabilities of Evertis (PET-based packaging films), Selenis (specialty copolyester resins), Renascis (advanced multilayer recycling) and Renewis (renewable energy) to develop, test and mature the next generation of recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies.

Anchored by the industrial expertise of Evertis and Selenis, the Everbio Innovation Hub operates as a global industrial platform integrating the Group’s polymer, packaging, recycling and energy capabilities under one ecosystem, bridging the critical gap between laboratory innovation and industrial-scale production.

By integrating these capabilities - including the industrially proven perPETuity delamination technology - under one industrial roof, the Everbio Innovation Hub accelerates the Group’s ability to deliver integrated, circular solutions tailored to key service markets including food, pharmaceutical and medical packaging. This integration eliminates the traditional barriers between material science and waste processing, allowing the Everbio Innovation Hub to deliver high-performance, circular solutions designed for the rigorous demands of critical packaging applications.

“For nearly seventy years, this Group has built its industrial capabilities on a strong belief - that materials should serve people and the planet across generations. Everbio is the next chapter: a hub where our polymer, packaging, recycling and renewable energy companies bring the circular economy from concept to industrial scale,” said Manuel Matos Gil, president of IMG Group. “We are proving - across polymers, packaging, recycling and renewable energy - that circular materials at industrial scale are no longer a future ambition; they are today’s reality.”

The Everbio Innovation Hub’s R&D program is backed by a €15 million investment from C2 Capital Partners, supporting the development and industrial scale-up of next-generation recycled and bio-based polymer materials and technologies. Established in 2024 by IMG Group to unify R&D activities previously dispersed across Evertis, Selenis and Renascis, the Everbio Innovation Hub now concentrates the Group’s technological work across perPETuity, recycled films and bio-based polymers - accelerating the path from laboratory innovation to industrial-scale implementation.

The industrialization of these technologies comes at a critical juncture for businesses operating within the European Union, where the European Green Deal sets the framework for the circular transition. The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) requires that all packaging within the EU market must be recyclable by 2030, with strict targets for recycled content and rigorous traceability.

The Everbio Innovation Hub integrates in-house testing and coextrusion at scale, allowing brands to meet recyclability and recycled-content targets without sacrificing performance. This integrated approach extends across the entire value chain, offering EU businesses the infrastructure needed to secure their supply chains against future regulatory shifts.