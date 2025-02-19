Infex and Justus-Liebig-University Giessen awarded £1 million grant from PACE

Infex Therapeutics, an anti-infectives specialist, has announced that in collaboration with Justus-Liebig-University Giessen, it has been awarded a £1 million grant from PACE, to develop a BamA inhibitor targeting multi-drug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative pathogens.

BamA inhibitors are an entirely new class of antimicrobial drug designed to target infections caused by drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. BamA is a key novel protein specific to Gram-negative bacteria that was previously considered undruggable. By blocking BamA, these inhibitors weaken the bacteria’s defences, interfere with bacterial growth and make it easier for the body to fight off infection.

The grant will allow Infex and JLU to optimise manufacturing processes and progress existing leads through a lead-optimisation programme which includes DMPK (drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics) and safety testing, microbiological profiling, and efficacy studies to test activity against MDR Gram-negative pathogens. The project will deliver advanced lead compounds which display drug-like properties and are ready for preclinical candidate selection studies.

The co-development team’s BamA inhibitor will target broad-spectrum activity against all WHO critical priority MDR Gram-negative pathogens, including Enterobacterales (E. coli and K. pneumoniae) and P. aeruginosa. These pathogens pose a serious threat as they are resistant to a large number of antibiotics, including β-lactam antibiotics, the most commonly used antibiotics in the world. The PACE funds will be used to develop a first-in-class anti-infective treatment against complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). This would address a critical unmet medical need and enable the treatment of MDR bacterial infections, against which therapeutic options are dwindling.

Dr Peter Jackson, CEO of Infex Therapeutics, said: “We are excited to work with JLU and PACE, leveraging our industry-leading preclinical expertise on this innovative BamA inhibitor project. BamA inhibitors represent an entirely new treatment option for infections caused by MDR Gram-negative pathogens, against which effective treatment options are dwindling. Importantly, the project offers an exciting opportunity to expand and diversify our portfolio of first-in-class anti-infectives that are addressing the significant global threat of antimicrobial resistance.”