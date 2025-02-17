JuliaHub doubles investment in advanced pharmaceutical modelling platform

JuliaHub is doubling its investment in the pharmaceutical sector, leveraging JuliaHub’s new-and-improved CFR Part 11-compliant pharmaceutical platform.

This latest release introduces advanced capabilities that further streamline workflows, improve compliance, and drive innovation across pharmacometrics, modelling, and analytics. With this update, JuliaHub continues to redefine efficiency and impact in pharmaceutical innovation, supporting organisations from preclinical research to regulatory submissions.

A unified solution for pharma workflows

JuliaHub simplifies complex pharmaceutical workflows by integrating analytics such as modelling and simulation in pharmacometrics. Unlike fragmented systems, it ensures seamless transitions between stages, boosting efficiency and collaboration. JuliaHub's capabilities are further strengthened by its strong partnership with Pumas-AI, a joint venture company with JuliaHub since 2019.

Deepak Vinchhi, co-founder and COO of JuliaHub, emphasised the value of this partnership: "Our collaboration with Pumas-AI brings an unparalleled advantage in pharmaceutical development. By integrating advanced pharmacometric modeling with JuliaHub's scalable, high-performance platform, we empower teams to achieve faster, more reliable outcomes – accelerating the delivery of life-saving treatments to patients. This partnership reflects a shared vision: to advance drug development through innovative, scalable, and compliant solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and groundbreaking discoveries across every stage of the pharmaceutical lifecycle."

Seamless interoperability and compliance

JuliaHub seamlessly integrates with industry-standard tools such as Pumas, RStudio, SAS, Nonmem, Monolix, and Phoenix, ensuring pharmaceutical teams can adopt the platform without disrupting existing workflows. It fosters collaboration through shared workspaces, built-in version control, and granular access controls while maintaining full regulatory compliance. Features like Time Capsule support traceability by retaining job information for years, and detailed audit logs enhance transparency and adherence to FDA 21 CFR Part-11 regulations, making regulatory submissions faster and more efficient.