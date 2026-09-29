Leica Biosystems completes acquisition of StatLab

Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company, announced that the Company has completed its acquisition of privately held StatLab, a provider of pre-analytical consumables and equipment, from Linden Capital Partners and Audax Private Equity.

For patients and their care teams, precision cancer diagnostics can provide critical information about the type and characteristics of the disease, helping inform more personalised treatment decisions.

“We are pleased to officially welcome StatLab to Leica Biosystems, uniting StatLab’s trusted portfolio and deep customer relationships with Leica Biosystems’ global leadership in digital and computational pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics,” said Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, group executive, Danaher’s Diagnostics Business, and President, Leica Biosystems. “Together, we are even better positioned to help laboratories achieve the consistency, standardisation and quality needed to advance precision oncology at scale. When clinicians have access to timely, high-quality diagnostic information, they are better equipped to understand each patient’s cancer and determine the most appropriate care approach. Every step we take to accelerate critical cancer diagnostics helps patients get on the path to treatment faster.”

By bringing together complementary capabilities across the pathology workflow, Leica Biosystems is bolstering its comprehensive end-to-end lab portfolio, from specimen collection and preparation through advanced staining, digital imaging and AI-enabled diagnosis. This expanded offering is designed to help pathology laboratories optimise critical histology workflows, reduce variation and move from sample to answer with greater speed, consistency and confidence—supporting more efficient diagnostic workflows at a time when laboratories are facing rising case volumes, increasing complexity and ongoing staffing pressures.

Ultimately, this expanded offering can help clinicians deliver more timely answers for the patients who depend on them. It also supports the continued advancement of precision cancer therapies through Leica Biosystems’ work with biopharma partners, further strengthened by Danaher’s connected ecosystem of innovation.

Leica Biosystems and StatLab remain focused on supporting customers with the same commitment to quality, service and partnership as the businesses come together. The transaction was completed on 28th September 2026.