Likarda receives grant to deliver antibody-secreting cell therapy

Likarda, a biotech company specialising in the development of enabling technologies for the delivery of both cell therapies and large molecule biologics, announced a new grant from the Gates Foundation that supports the company’s proprietary Core-Shell Spherification (CSS) system to extend the therapeutic potential of a cost-effective cell-based therapy for infectious diseases.

× Expand VDB Photos Shutterstock 1249286938 Seattle, Washington / USA - December 3 2018: "Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation" sign on the exterior of the philanthropic headquarters building in Seattl

The aim is to develop a formulation that will protect cells, modified to release antibodies to treat infectious and chronic diseases, from human immune rejection that would otherwise quickly clear the therapeutic cells from the body.

Treatments for infectious diseases that disproportionately impact developing countries, such as malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis, often rely on frequent doses on a regular schedule, which is challenging and results in poor adherence. Likarda’s CSS platform has been used to generate microencapsulating hydrogel microspheres with tunable properties including controlled release of contents, long-term durability, and stability at various temperatures. This tunability is key to creating a hydrogel formulation that can consistently release protective antibodies from genetically modified cells while maintaining cell viability for 6-12 months. If successful, the intent is to test an optimised formulation in an in vivo rodent study.

“We thank the Gates Foundation for their financial support of this project, which we hope will lead to a long-term therapeutic option for infectious diseases that is versatile enough to meet the needs of patients globally,” said Lisa Stehno-Bittel, president and co-founder of Likarda. “Our CSS platform has already been used to encapsulate 20 different cell types, as well as a broad range of other biologics and small molecules. Beyond the potential to make a significant impact on global public health, this grant gives us the opportunity to demonstrate the breadth of our technology, and its capability to improve the lives of people with a variety of diseases under myriad conditions.”