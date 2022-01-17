LSTM & iiCON secure £500k to expand robotics lab

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) and the Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON) have secured a £500,000 grant to help expand a robotics laboratory designed to handle deadly infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

The grant, awarded by the charitable organisation, The Wolfson Foundation will support the development of new state-of-the-art Containment Level 3 laboratories at LSTM.

The new facilities will be designed to help progress the research and development of new products, treatments, and diagnostics for infectious diseases that pose a global threat to human health. They are expected to be operational by early 2023 where industry will be able to work alongside LSTM’s academic researchers on new treatments and products.

Professor David Lalloo, director of Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine: “The Wolfson Foundation have been long term supporters of the work of LSTM and we are delighted to have this link continue in a format that will benefit multiple areas of our activity. As we move towards LSTM’s 125th anniversary in 2023, we plan to expand our activities and facilities to enable us to continue creating opportunities and generating knowledge that will bridge the gap in health and scientific capacity around the world. ”

Professor Janet Hemingway, founding director of iiCON, said: “We’re delighted to have secured this key funding, which will support the development of vital facilities utilising next-generation technology to safely and securely process dangerous pathogens, including Covid-19.

“Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine has the highest concentration of Containment Level 3 laboratories in the North West of England. These facilities have played a critical role in the battle against Covid and other pathogens – enabling industry and researchers to work safely and securely with dangerous pathogens.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners to enable industry and academic co-innovation through access to these important facilities that will accelerate the discovery and development of new vaccines, products, and treatments for some of the world’s most challenging diseases."