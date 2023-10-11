MinervaX Raises €54M in Upsized Financing

× Expand Shutterstock

MinervaX ApS, a privately held Danish biotechnology company developing a novel, prophylactic vaccine against Group B Streptococcus (GBS), has announced the completion of a €54 million upsized financing. The financing includes investment from new investors EQT Life Sciences and OrbiMed, with participation from existing investors Novo Holdings, Pureos Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, Trill Impact Ventures, Adjuvant Capital, Wellington Partners, Industrifonden, Sunstone LifeScience Ventures, and LF Invest. Vincent Brichard of EQT Life Sciences and Tal Zaks of OrbiMed will join the MinervaX Board of Directors.

GBS is a leading cause of life-threatening infections in newborns as well as adverse pregnancy outcomes such as preterm delivery and stillbirths. Current prophylactic measures provide insufficient protection, meaning there is an urgent need to accelerate the development of a GBS vaccine.

The Company is currently progressing two Phase II clinical trials in 470 pregnant persons across Denmark, United Kingdom, Uganda and South Africa. Initial data from these clinical trials are highly positive and demonstrate that the vaccine has an acceptable safety profile, is highly immunogenic and gives rise to functionally active antibodies. Details of MinervaX’s clinical trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov under the identifiers NCT04596878 and NCT05154578. In addition to pregnant persons, MinervaX is also pursuing Phase I development of its novel GBS vaccine in Older Adults, under identifier NCT05782179.

Per Fischer, CEO of MinervaX, said: “The addition of EQT Life Sciences and OrbiMed to our existing investor consortium further strengthens the Company’s resolve to advance our novel GBS vaccine towards Phase III clinical trials in pregnant persons. It also provides additional validation and recognition of the acceptable safety profile and strong data demonstrated in the Phase II clinical trials. We are delighted to welcome Vincent Brichard and Tal Zaks to the board of directors, who will bring invaluable vaccine expertise as we continue to address the pressing need for the development of a novel vaccine to address the unmet medical burden of Group B Streptococcus.”

This financing will enable MinervaX to progress its novel GBS vaccine towards Phase III clinical trials in 2024.

Vincent Brichard, Venture Partner EQT Life Sciences, commented: “EQT Life Sciences is thrilled to take an active part in the MinervaX prophylactic vaccine against GBS with the hope to save newborns’ lives. We are impressed by the clinical data achieved so far, the quality of the team and the near-term milestones enabling MinervaX to start a registration trial.”