Mission Therapeutics raises £25.2 million

Mission Therapeutics have announced it has raised £25.2 million to progress the clinical development of its drug candidates. The financing was jointly led by existing investors Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group, and Rosetta Capital.

Mission plans to use the funds to accelerate development of its lead drug candidates, MTX325 and MTX652, through clinical trials. MTX325 and MTX652 both inhibit USP30, a mitochondrial de-ubiquitylating enzyme (DUB), increasing damage-associated mitochondrial ubiquitylation to promote mitophagy – the essential process cells use to rid themselves of dysfunctional mitochondria. A growing body of scientific evidence has linked a build-up of dysfunctional mitochondria in cells to a range of diseases, including Parkinson’s Disease (PD), Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, and Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Dr Anker Lundemose, Chief Executive Officer of Mission Therapeutics, said: “Mission Therapeutics has made huge strides in developing its pipeline, first progressing MTX652 into Phase II, then obtaining robust preclinical proof-of-concept data for its Parkinson’s candidate MTX325 - published in Nature Communications - followed by regulatory approval for MTX325 clinical trials in the UK. Thanks to this additional £25.2m from our investors, we can now make the next vital steps, progressing with essential clinical trials.”

Dr James B. Summers, Acting Chairman of Mission Therapeutics, said: “Mission’s laser focus on mitophagy has resulted in a promising suite of drugs that tackle a range of hard-to-treat diseases in a unique and novel way. This latest financing round is a sign of our investors’ confidence in the Company and the enormous potential of our clinical assets.”

MTX325, a CNS penetrant which is a potential disease-modifying treatment for Parkinson’s Disease, is about to enter Phase I trials; while peripherally-restricted MTX652 is currently in Phase II investigating acute kidney injury (AKI) associated with cardiac surgery.