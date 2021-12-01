Neuroplast raises €10m to advance treatment for traumatic spinal cord injury

Dutch biotech Neuroplast has raised €10 million in funding to further advance the clinical development of its treatment for Traumatic Spinal Cord Injury (TSCI).

TSCI is estimated to affect 12,000 people across Europe and 17,000 in the US every year. Damage or trauma caused due to accidents such as car crashes can result in life-long loss of control of motor functions and sensations. After the primary injury to the spinal cord, a cascade of events leads to progressive loss of tissue which may further deteriorate the patient’s prognosis. Current treatment approaches for TSCI are only symptomatic, leaving the underlying pathophysiology unchanged.

Neuroplast has developed a treatment designed for people that suffer from primarily inflammation-driven neurological disorders. Neuroplast’s Neuro-Cells treatment uses the patient’s own stem cells to prevent further loss of function after a person has sustained damage to the spinal cord. The company hopes that the treatment will be able to offer patients a better chance of preserving mobility and independence.

Neuroplast will now use the funding to obtain conditional EMA market approval for Neuro-Cells and begin an international multi-centre randomised, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical study of the therapy.

Neuroplast has already acquired a GMP license and received a European Orphan Designation that allows fast-track development. Furthermore, it has already successfully completed a clinical Phase I trial, in collaboration with Hospital Nacional de Parapléjicos in Spain, that confirmed safety and tolerability, without product-related adverse events. The Dutch Limburg-based biotech is currently preparing for an international multi-center randomised placebo-controlled Phase II study.

Vincent The, chief financial officer at Neuroplast, said: “This funding enables us to complete the Neuro-Cells development pathway for TSCI. With the recent successful completion of our Phase I study, we now have both a good clinical as well as a solid financial foundation in place. This puts us in a great position to start exploring the broader potential of the Neuro-Cells technology platform for other primarily inflammation-driven neurological disorders. For these activities, we are seeking complementary investment.”