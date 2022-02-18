NMD Pharma raises €35m to expand pipeline

Clinical stage biotech NMD Pharma has raised €35 million in new financing in a bid to support its current candidate in Myasthenia Gravis (MG) and help the company advance into other neuromuscular diseases.

NMD Pharma will use the funding to help progress its lead candidate, NMD670, through completion of the ongoing Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in patients with Myasthenia Gravis (MG) – a rare long-term condition that causes the muscles to weaken.

The company will also look to use the financing to expand its clinical programs into several neuromuscular diseases. One area NMD Pharma is currently looking into is how it can expand its clinical programme to spinal muscular atrophy.

The financing will also support expansion of NMD Pharma’s discovery pipeline against novel targets, all focusing on the treatment of neuromuscular diseases. NMD Pharma has built a strong platform and a high level of expertise specifically working on neuromuscular disease, and the new financing is another step towards building the pipeline to fully leverage these capabilities.

The financing was led by Jeito Capital and includes investments from current NMD Pharma investors INKEF Capital, Novo Holdings, Roche Venture Fund and Lundbeck Foundation. Jeito Capital has joined the NMD Pharma Board with Sabine Dandiguian, Managing Partner, as a Non-Executive Director.

Thomas Holm Pedersen, chief executive officer of NMD Pharma, said: “The closing of this financing round is a testament to the clear vision and ambition of NMD Pharma to become a leader in the field of neuromuscular diseases. It reflects decades of scientific work in the area and the unique potential of our people for growing our development pipeline. Furthermore, we are intrigued with the broad clinical utility of our CLC-1 inhibitor portfolio and look forward to continuing our efforts to provide treatments for patients suffering from neuromuscular diseases. We are pleased to welcome Jeito Capital with Sabine Dandiguian to our Board. Her network of industry contacts and strategic business advice will be invaluable to us as we grow and expand our business.”

Sabine Dandiguian, managing partner at Jeito Capital, added: “The knowledge and R&D process in the field of neuromuscular disorders is outstanding from the NMD Pharma management team. The potential of the pipeline including their lead candidate, NMD670, to treat symptoms of MG, is supported by compelling data. Jeito is proud to have contributed to this financing for NMD Pharma and I look forward to working with Thomas and his team to help support the company’s growth as it enters an exciting time in its development. Jeito is committed to investing in and working closely with companies such as NMD Pharma that are developing breakthrough treatments for patients living with diseases with high unmet needs.”

Roel Bulthuis, managing partner at INKEF Capital, added: “This financing round is a testament to the great progress by NMD Pharma to date and represents the start of a new era for NMD Pharma and its ambition to develop new treatments for people living with neuromuscular disease globally. On behalf of the syndicate, we welcome Jeito Capital as a new investor and look forward to working closely alongside Sabine as a Board member.”