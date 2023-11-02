NorthEdge Completes Multi-Million-Pound Investment into Antibody Analytics

× Expand Shutterstock

Private equity firm NorthEdge has completed a multi-million-pound investment into Antibody Analytics, a contract research organisation (CRO) and trusted provider of immunology research services to an international client base, to support their continued growth.

NorthEdge is backing Andy Upsall, CEO of Antibody Analytics, alongside the commercially experienced and science-led leadership team, to deliver an exciting and ambitious growth plan.

The strategic investment from NorthEdge represents an exciting new chapter for the organisation, which will include significant job creation and expansion of its site – resulting in a world-class facility that will provide additional capacity and enable increased research capabilities, allowing the business to continue to develop pioneering solutions. The extended and upgraded facilities will house the latest in high-tech equipment, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of innovative research.

Headquartered in Scotland, Antibody Analytics stands at the intersection of cutting-edge research and customer-centric services in the field of pre-clinical drug discovery. The business supports biopharmaceutical companies globally to overcome substantial scientific challenges by providing data of outstanding quality to expedite new healthcare solutions and improve global health outcomes. Antibody Analytics is focused on supporting the developers of antibody-targeted therapeutics, complex biologics and immunotherapies, to help their clients get the best drug candidates into the clinic.

In line with Scotland’s ambitious Life Sciences strategy, this significant investment will also enable a multitude of job opportunities, not just within Antibody Analytics, but also in the broader Scottish Life Sciences sector, promising stability and growth for the region. Whilst Antibody Analytics will continue to be recognised as a regional powerhouse, the investment will reinforce its position as a recognised global leader in pre-clinical immunology research services.

Andy Upsall, CEO of Antibody Analytics, said: "This marks a watershed moment for Antibody Analytics. We're committed to using this investment as a tool – to create jobs, expand our facilities, solidify our global standing and allow us to realise our vision of a healthier future for all.

“With this investment, we will continue to develop technologies and provide services that address the challenges the industry demands. Now more than ever, the developers of innovative biotherapeutics require specialist solutions, as they forge their way through the increasingly difficult and expensive drug development pathway. This is just the beginning of our journey to further impact patient outcomes and drive advancements in life sciences.

"As our first significant investment, our objectives went beyond the capital and therefore it was imperative that we sought the right partner. NorthEdge’s cultural fit, hands-on support and experience of building global businesses from a regional base means they are the ideal partner for Antibody Analytics as we deliver the next stage of our growth.”

Dr. Agapitos Patakas, Chief Scientific Officer at Antibody Analytics added: “NorthEdge's investment reinforces our existing commitment to innovation. It empowers Antibody Analytics to transform into a technological powerhouse, pioneering the next wave of breakthroughs in immunology, bioanalysis, and translational sciences. As we navigate this pivotal chapter, our focus remains on developing and harnessing novel technologies with an aim to revolutionise pre-clinical research services, enabling the best medicines to reach the clinic.”

The investment was run out of NorthEdge’s Manchester office and led by Jon Pickering, Partner and CIO; Liam May, Director; and Simone Masterson, Investment Manager. Liam May will join the board on behalf of NorthEdge.

Liam May, Director at NorthEdge, added: “We’re thrilled to be backing Andy and the team at Antibody Analytics to support this extremely exciting stage of growth. At NorthEdge, we have a strong cultural alignment with Antibody Analytics and we are committed to investing in people, technology and infrastructure to support businesses that improve global health outcomes.

“Antibody Analytics has a track record of developing strategically important services, alongside a pipeline of R&D projects that will further cement its reputation as a leader in its field. The value creation plan leverages the company’s culture of innovation and blends it with a continued focus on quality, client service and a market-leading employee value proposition to facilitate scale.

“The Healthcare sector continues to be a significant focus area for us at NorthEdge, with Antibody Analytics representing our latest investment in this space. It is another example of NorthEdge investing in a well-respected and cutting-edge global business based in the UK regions, and we’re looking forward to working with Andy and the team to build a better business together over the coming years.”