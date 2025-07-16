Numan raises $60m to lead the next era of preventative digital healthcare

Numan, a UK digital health provider, has announced that it has raised $60 million in fresh funding, following another year of growth.

The latest financing is an extension of Numan’s Series B round. It comprises a new $30 million equity investment led by Big Pi Ventures, known for investing in companies developing exceptional technologies to improve lives and transform industries. Big Pi Ventures is investing through its new Growth Fund strategy. The round was joined by Endeavor Catalyst as well as existing investors: White Star Capital and Novator Partners.

The fundraise also includes access to $27 million in growth capital from HSBC Innovation Banking, who support the UK’s leading health technology innovators and investors.

The new capital comes on the heels of a landmark year for Numan, which saw revenue more than double year-on-year to $90m by the end of 2024. Building on the profitability first achieved 18 months ago, Numan continues to scale rapidly and is on track to achieve 150% growth in 2025. To date, the company has now treated over 650,000 patients across obesity management, men’s health, and diagnostics, whilst maintaining a market-leading NPS of 68 - cementing its position as one of Europe’s fastest growing and most trusted health platforms.

Sokratis Papafloratos, CEO of Numan, said: “Our latest funding is a testament to both our commercial performance and belief in our long-term vision for providing personalised, preventative health at scale. With the fresh conviction of Big Pi Ventures, Endeavor Catalyst and HSBC Innovation Banking - as well as the continued backing of White Star Capital and our long-term investors - we are now perfectly positioned to expand our reach, deepen our clinical capabilities, and accelerate innovation to help our patients live happier, healthier, longer lives.

We started 2025 in a very strong position, one that allowed us to be genuinely choiceful about our next move. Over the past 18 months we’ve seen an explosion in demand – our patients have shown incredible engagement and achieved life-changing outcomes. This interest fuelled our growth and success in both reaching and maintaining profitability. That’s why we believe now is the time to invest in scaling what works and innovating for the future of healthcare.”

Numan is "redefining" proactive healthcare in the UK. This latest investment will fuel the next phase of growth - accelerating momentum in the UK, expanding internationally, and unlocking access to new areas of care.

Specifically, the funding will power Numan’s expansion into female health and in deepening patient relationships through enhanced screening and preventative care programmes. It will also go towards scaling the platform’s infrastructure to serve a growing patient base, expanding marketing efforts to reach more people in need, and advancing Numan’s AI-driven capabilities in a careful, clinically responsible manner.

Nick Kalliagkopoulos, Partner at Big Pi Ventures, said: “Numan has demonstrated exceptional growth and a clear vision to tackle some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges, from obesity to hormonal health. We are excited to back a company that combines clinical rigour with technological innovation to deliver better health outcomes. The team’s focus on preventative care, patient engagement, and scalable technology sets Numan apart in the digital health sector. We’re confident that this infusion of capital will help Numan consolidate its leadership in the UK and pave the way for international expansion.”