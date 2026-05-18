NunaBio secures £6.5 million to scale next-generation DNA platform

NunaBio, a next-generation DNA manufacturing company, has secured £6.5 million in funding to scale-up its DNA platform and accelerate its continued growth as a commercially focused infrastructure business for synthetic biology, therapeutics, and research.

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The funding will support the ongoing development of NunaBio’s integrated DNA platform, which combines multiple enzymatic technologies with proprietary hardware to deliver DNA at speed, scale, and complexity beyond the constraints of conventional manufacturing approaches.

As demand for DNA continues to grow across applications such as vaccines, gene therapies, and advanced biologics, existing manufacturing models are increasingly constrained by trade-offs between throughput, scale, and sequence complexity. NunaBio is addressing this bottleneck through a fundamentally different approach - positioning DNA as a critical enabling material supported by scalable infrastructure.

Joe Hedley, CEO and co-founder of NunaBio, said: “This investment marks an important step in scaling a fundamentally new approach to DNA manufacturing. Our focus is on enabling DNA that others cannot produce and translating that capability into a robust, industrial platform.

“Our long-term vision is a globally deployable network of DNA micro-foundries - compact, automated production units applying semiconductor-style manufacturing principles to biology. By standardising and modularising production, we can deliver scalable, high-performance DNA manufacturing without the constraints of traditional approaches.”

Unlike traditional providers that optimise along a single performance axis, NunaBio are developing a “full stack” end-to-end system, enabling high-quality DNA production without compromise across key parameters. This approach supports the rapid production of complex DNA constructs and high-yield material, unlocking new possibilities across mRNA therapeutics, synthetic biology, diagnostics, and emerging applications such as DNA data storage.

The investment was led by Northstar Ventures, deploying capital from the UK’s North East Spinout Inspire Fund and the Northstar EIS Growth Fund, both of which support the commercialisation of high-impact technologies emerging from the North East UK region.

Alex Buchan, investment director at Northstar Ventures, commented: “NunaBio is developing a highly differentiated approach to DNA manufacturing with significant potential across a range of high-growth applications. We identified NunaBio’s potential to transform industry economics from early on. We are pleased to support the company as it scales its technology and commercial reach.”