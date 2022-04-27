Onyx opens second site and expands small molecule CMC services

Onyx Scientific, a small molecule API contract development and manufacturing organisation, has announced the opening of a second facility in Sunderland, UK.

The new site, close to Onyx’s UK headquarters, doubles the company’s current footprint and allows for expansion of all Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) activities, including the introduction of additional GMP facilities that increases capacity for GMP and commercial API manufacturing by 50%.

The first phase of the multi-million pound development is now complete and operational with GMP certification and commercial manufacturing approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Denise Bowser, commercial director at Onyx, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our new facility in Sunderland. Onyx continues to experience strong growth, driven by the consistent demand from biotech and pharmaceutical companies for integrated early-phase development programs.

“Our customers recognise the benefits of retaining drug substance activities with one partner and our capability in taking projects from candidate selection to, where appropriate, commercial supply. This expansion cements our position as a leading provider of integrated CMC services and drug substance supply and allows us to continue to deliver the exceptional service that we are known for.”

The growth in demand for Onyx services has seen its workforce grow by 40% to 100 staff this financial year and the company expects a further increase of 50% in the next three years. The final two phases of this new development are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.

With specific expertise in development chemistry and solid-state chemistry, the company provides clients with integrated early phase API production services to current GMP regulations.