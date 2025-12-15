Particology joins £8.2M research project

Particology, a particle science company based at science and business hub Discovery Park, has been selected for an £8.2M Government-funded research consortium to make the manufacture of medicines more efficient and sustainable.

The three-and-a-half year research project is part of Innovate UK’s £54M Sustainable Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Programme and is one of eight “Grand Challenge” projects to develop and demonstrate novel technologies for greener, more efficient medicines manufacturing.

The consortium’s investment has already allowed Particology to hire a new Spectroscopy Research Associate, based on-site in Sandwich, to begin work in January.

Particology is focusing on the crystallisation of active pharmaceutical ingredients as the project's industry lead in that area, using advanced photonic and spectroscopic techniques to study crystals in greater detail than ever seen before. Crystallisation is an important step in the development of many drugs, purifying the active ingredients before they are packaged as a tablet or capsule. Particology’s research will advance real-time confirmation of crystallisation quality, meaning medicines can be made with fewer materials and waste products, and lower power requirements. The Particology team will carry out initial testing and development work on paracetamol and other common medicines, with the end goal of creating new technology for medicine manufacturers all over the world, driving economic growth and keeping the UK at the forefront of innovation.

Dr John Murphy, chief operating officer at Particology, said: "This innovative programme will transform the future of medicines manufacture, making production more efficient and sustainable. The investment from Innovate UK has already allowed us to expand our team and work with local partners, providing a much-needed boost to the scientific ecosystem right here in Kent.”

Founded in 2024 by seven co-founders all local to Sandwich, Particology has now almost doubled its headcount to 12 team members and counting, offering services to clients across pharmaceutical, food, agriculture and cosmetics industries. All of Particology’s co-founders formerly worked for Pfizer, taking a leap to start Particology to keep scientific talent in Kent and create new employment opportunities.

The research consortium was impressed with Discovery Park's world-class facilities, laboratories and infrastructure when visiting Particology as part of their application. The ecosystem at Discovery Park has also supported their business, with the team receiving guidance on company set up, along with advice and services from on-site suppliers.

Chris Broom, head of business development at Discovery Park, said: “This latest Innovate UK grant is testament to the incredible expertise of the Particology team. Bringing this project to Kent demonstrates what's possible when you combine world-class scientific talent with supportive infrastructure. Discovery Park is proud to be home to game-changing research on sustainable medicines manufacture.”

Named ‘InSPIREmed; Integrated Spectroscopy and Photonics for Increased Productivity and Resource Efficiency in Medicines Manufacture’, the project will run until 2029, with results expected to position the UK as a global leader in sustainable medicines manufacturing while creating high-value jobs and expertise in Kent.