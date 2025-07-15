PCI Pharma Services receives strategic investment

PCI Pharma Services, a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on innovative biotherapies, has received a strategic investment co-led by Bain Capital and existing lead investor Kohlberg, and supported with significant reinvestment by Mubadala Investment Company.

Partners Group will also continue to support the Company with a minority investment. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, PCI provides clients with integrated end-to-end drug development, manufacturing and packaging capabilities that increase their products’ speed to market and opportunities for commercial success. PCI brings the proven experience that comes with more than 450 successful product launches over the last five years and over 50 years in pharmaceutical services helping bring to life innovation to improve patient access and outcomes.

Kohlberg and Mubadala, both of which initially invested in PCI in 2020, and Bain Capital are partnering with PCI's management team, led by chief executive officer Salim Haffar, to accelerate the Company’s growth trajectory, build upon its strong customer service experience, and further enable PCI clients to bring life-changing biopharmaceutical therapies to market. PCI will primarily focus on organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including expanding its suite of services and geographic reach. Leveraging global growth trends in biologics and specialised drug therapies, PCI’s future investments will include expansion of existing sterile fill-finish of injectables and high potent and specialised manufacturing capacity. The strategic investment will also enable the Company’s significant continued investment in the US, bolstering the nation’s critical pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure.

Haffar said: “PCI has embarked on a purposeful journey to transform itself into a global CDMO by executing its successful growth strategy, providing industry-leading customer experience, and offering innovative and integrated supply chain solutions. I am grateful for the ongoing support of our existing investors and enthusiastically welcome Bain Capital and their deep, global healthcare and life science capabilities and expertise. Together we will grow PCI’s commercial, clinical trial services, and development and manufacturing businesses to meet the future demands of our biopharmaceutical customers.”

Devin O’Reilly, Partner at Bain Capital, said: “Anchored by an innovative, advanced platform that is consistently growing and setting new standards for the industry, PCI Pharma has built a well-deserved reputation as a differentiated partner to leading biopharma companies, ensuring critical therapies reach patients safely and efficiently. We look forward to working alongside Kohlberg to build on this strong foundation.”