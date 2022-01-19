PhoreMost relocates to Unity Campus Cambridge

Biopharmaceutical company PhoreMost has relocated its headquarters to a technology and innovation park in South Cambridge.

PhoreMost will set up its new headquarters at Unity Campus in a facility that will almost double the size of its previous facilities. The new facility is being designed to support PhoreMost’s phenotypic screening requirements and expertise. The new 14,900 sq ft state-of-the-art facility is split equally between office and laboratory space, with an additional 4,000 sq ft of warehouse storage. The space will enable PhoreMost to add in-house flow cytometry and imaging capabilities.

Based within the South Cambridge Science Cluster, PhoreMost’s relocation to Unity Campus places the company in close proximity to numerous life science and technology organisations, opening up opportunities for further collaborations with potential partners and researchers based at the Campus.

Dr Chris Torrance, CEO, PhoreMost, said: “Our move to Unity Campus follows a significant year for the Company, including a successful £33M Series B investment round in March 2021. As a team, remaining within the Cambridge biotech cluster is important, to help fuel new strategic collaborations, and support those already in progress. This move brings the whole team together in one site, where previously we were split across two buildings. With further space available at Unity Campus, we are well positioned to continue to advance and expand our drug discovery programmes across high value, but under-served, therapeutic areas.”

Katherine Friend, Director - Investment & Asset Management, Howard Group, the developers of Unity Campus, added: “The relocation of PhoreMost’s headquarters to Unity Campus exemplifies the specialist network of innovative, agile, science and technology organisations we are establishing here. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Phoremost team to tailor their new laboratory and office space within The Works and are excited to welcome them at such a pivotal time in the company’s development. We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with PhoreMost as it continues to grow.”