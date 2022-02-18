Recipharm expands ATMPs through Vibalogics acquisition

Contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Recipharm has expanded its advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) with the acquisition of Vibalogics.

A virotherapy CDMO, Vibalogics manufactures oncolytic viruses, viral vaccines and gene therapies and offers process and analytical development, manufacturing, testing and fill-finish services.

Recipharm has acquired Vibalogics in an effort to expand its biologic modalities. Through the acquisition, Recipharm will be able to leverage Vibalogics’ expertise in oncolytic viruses, viral vaccines, and viral vector gene therapies to bring a high degree of diversification across multiple technologies and modalities.

Marc Funk, chief executive officer at Recipharm, said: “We are excited by the opportunities that are already apparent from working with true pioneers in the area of virotherapy manufacturing. We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Vibalogics to Recipharm and are committed to support and even accelerate growth in the years to come and to continue to partner with customers in virus manufacturing solutions. This acquisition strengthens Recipharm’s presence in ATMPs and enables us to get closer to our US customers. We look forward to working with the Vibalogics team, building links across the wider Recipharm organisation to make this business a huge success.”

Tom Hochuli, CEO at Vibalogics, added: “Since 2006 Vibalogics has developed a specialized CDMO business and a leading virotherapy manufacturing platform that has contributed to advancing our customers’ products through development and into global clinical trials, all made possible by our dedicated employees and investors. We are excited to be joining the Recipharm organization and having the opportunity to leverage the breadth and depth of its world leading infrastructure and experience. This furthers our commitment to supporting our customers and the patients who benefit from the exciting developments we are witnessing in the virotherapy field.”