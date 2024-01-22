Sandoz To Acquire Cimerli For $170 Million

× Expand Shutterstock

Sandoz has signed an agreement to acquire the US biosimilar ranibizumab CIMERLI (ranibizumab-eqrn) from Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for an upfront cash purchase payment of $170 million. This is inclusive of a biologics license application, product inventory, ophthalmology sales and field reimbursement talent, as well as access to proprietary commercial software.

Keren Haruvi, President Sandoz North America, said: “I am pleased that we can add another high-value product to the growing Sandoz biosimilar portfolio, further strengthening our existing ophthalmology franchise. The addition of CIMERLI reinforces our commitment to biosimilars and represents a huge step towards our goal of pioneering patient access to more affordable and much-needed medicines in the US.”

Sandoz looks forward to providing even more treatment options for US patients with vision impairment and loss. The agreement to acquire the CIMERLI business from Coherus allows us to build a more robust ophthalmic platform that would support future product launches.

Closing is anticipated in 1H 2024, subject to standard conditions and approvals.