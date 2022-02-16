SpliceBio raises €50m to expand gene therapy plans

Biotechnology company SpliceBio has completed an oversubscribed €50 million series A financing to help it expand a number of gene therapy strategies.

× Expand gene therapy

SpliceBio will use the funding to build a pipeline of protein splicing gene therapy programmes, while advancing its lead programme in Stargardt disease to the clinic.

Stargardt disease is the most common form of juvenile macular dystrophy affecting more than 80,000 people in US and EU. The disease is caused by a loss of function mutation in the ABCA4 gene, which at 6.8 kb is too large for single AAV vectors. SpliceBio will focus its efforts on ophthalmology as well as other disease areas of significant unmet patient need. The platform has been validated in several other organs beyond the retina.

Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) are the gene therapy vector of choice for the treatment of genetic diseases. However, their small packaging capacity is a major challenge for the development of novel gene therapies. SpliceBio’s Protein Splicing platform aims to address this major limitation to enable the efficient delivery of large genes using AAV vectors. The platform is based on technology developed in the Muir Lab at Princeton University after more than 20 years of pioneering intein and protein engineering research. Using this approach, engineered inteins catalyse highly efficient protein trans-splicing to reconstitute the desired full-length therapeutic protein in vivo.

The financing was co-led by UCB Ventures and existing shareholder Ysios Capital and joined by new investors New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Gilde Healthcare, Novartis Venture Fund, and existing shareholder Asabys Partners. The xompany was seeded in 2020 by Ysios Capital and Asabys Partners.

Miquel Vila-Perelló, co-founder and chief executive officer of SpliceBio, said: “We are very pleased to attract this outstanding syndicate of institutional and corporate investors which validates our approach to developing next generation gene therapies. I am excited to lead an exceptional team as we continue to build our platform and advance our pipeline of gene therapy programmes into the clinic.”

Erica Whittaker, vice president and head of UCB Ventures, added: “We are delighted to support SpliceBio in the development of its innovative platform to create treatments for patients suffering from genetic diseases not currently addressable by existing gene therapy approaches.”