Stanley Capital's portfolio company announce acquisition of MyMeds&Me

Stanley Capital Partners LLP announce the acquisition of MyMeds&Me Limited by its portfolio company Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Services Solutions (DSS).

UK-headquartered, MyMeds&Me (MMM) capture safety data directly from patients, healthcare professionals and Pharma teams across multiple intake channels through its global SaaS platform, Reportum. MMM has a broad, well-established, and global client base, which includes some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies. Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Services Solutions (DSS) is a global provider of pharmacovigilance services under the brand Bioclinica.

The combined, digital-first organisation should provide a pharmacovigilance solution focused on the current and future requirements of the life sciences industry.

Embracing a digital-first approach should enable DSS to be a foremost provider of pharmacovigilance services, leveraging Reportum for the capture and management of relevant data, supported by renown medical and scientific staff.

This strategy will also accelerate the development of the Reportum platform to enhance its capabilities and provide integrations with other solutions in the technology landscape, both pre- and post-approval. Together, DSS and MMM will provide the industry with an offering that encompasses a technology roadmap and services to meet customer portfolio and business requirements.

“The acquisition of MMM will give a further boost to the high-quality service offering we are delivering to our clients, which include some of the world’s largest and most innovative pharmaceutical companies, with the support and investment of SCP.” said Humaira Qureshi, CEO of DSS. “The acquisition aligns with the shared strategy of DSS and SCP to secure M&A transactions that grow the technology-enabled platform and broaden the client-focused service offering."

Dr Andrew Rut, CEO and founder of MMM added: “MyMeds&Me is proud to be joining the DSS family, providing us with a framework to expand our high-quality technology offering. With the industry’s ever greater focus on patient engagement, the deployment of innovative technology combined with complementary services from DSS will enable our customers to revolutionise their pharmacovigilance strategy and optimise the safe use of their medicines.”

“SCP’s overall strategy of ensuring DSS remains at the forefront of specialist service provision is supported by this acquisition,” said SCP founding partner, Simon Cottle. “We look forward to supporting DSS and MMM in building innovative technology to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of pharmacovigilance. This state-of-the-art software will support the industry in accommodating higher volumes of data and heightened patient awareness regarding drug safety.”