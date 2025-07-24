Stevanato Group secures €200 million in financing

Stevanato Group, a provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, has secured €200 million in financing through agreements with BNL BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and Banco BPM.

These fundings are intended to support the Company’s ongoing capital expenditure projects in Cisterna di Latina (Italy) and Fishers (Indiana, U.S.).

The financing agreements bolster Stevanato Group's capacity expansion efforts and the scaling of commercial production to support customers' growing biologics programs. CDP has committed €50 million to enhance the production of pre-filled syringes and set-up future capacity for ready-to-use (RTU) cartridges at Stevanato Group’s Italian plant in Cisterna di Latina. Additionally, BNL BNP Paribas has provided €100 million, and Banco BPM has contributed €50 million, both aimed at scaling pre-filled syringe production at the company's facilities in North America (Indiana) and Italy, as well as completing the ongoing construction for device manufacturing in Fishers.

“These agreements are an important element to Stevanato Group's financial strategy, allowing us to capitalise on robust customer demand and support the Company’s long-term growth objectives,” stated Marco Dal Lago, chief financial officer of Stevanato Group. “We are committed to supporting our customers' biopharmaceutical programs with our unique value proposition of offering integrated solutions across the pharmaceutical value chain, helping to enable our customers to meet and exceed their program objectives.”

BNL BNP Paribas and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti have renewed their support for Stevanato Group to achieve long-term organic growth objectives in its key end-markets.

Gianluca Mariani, Head of Industrial Manufacturing, Large Corporate Banking at BNL BNP Paribas: “Our support for Stevanato Group reflects our commitment to partnering with companies that invest in innovation, sustainability and global expansion. Stevanato Group is a leading example of excellence in its sector, and our goal is to make our domestic and international platforms available to contribute to the growing ambitions of the Company in the coming years.”