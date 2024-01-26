Synnovation Therapeutics Launch $102 Million to Advance Clinical-Stage Pipeline

× Expand Shutterstock

Synnovation Therapeutics, a precision medicine company developing small molecule therapies optimised to achieve best-in-class pharmacology against highly validated disease targets, launched with a $102 million Series A.

The financing was led by Third Rock Ventures with participation from Nextech, Lilly Asia Ventures, Sirona Capital and Cormorant Asset Management. Synnovation was founded by a world-class medicinal chemistry team with a track record of developing best-in-class therapeutics. Proceeds will fund the advancement of the company’s clinical and preclinical pipeline, including SNV1521 and SNV4818, as well as additional programs.

Synnovation’s pipeline is built around highly validated precision oncologic targets where greater potency, selectivity and optimised pharmaceutical properties have the potential to address liabilities in existing standards of care, and meaningfully improve patient outcomes. The company’s lead program, SNV1521, is highly selective and CNS penetrant PARP1 inhibitor. PARP1 isoform selective inhibition is emerging as one of the most exciting new approaches to combat solid tumours, offering the potential to create new and well-tolerated therapeutic approaches that attack genetic and pharmacologic vulnerabilities of cancer.

The company is initiating a Phase I study and anticipates dosing its first patient in the coming weeks. Synnovation’s second program targets oncogenic PI3K-alpha, leveraging multiple distinct mutant-selective approaches. The company’s first development candidate, SNV4818, is a potent, and potentially best-in-class mutant selective PI3K-alpha inhibitor. SNV4818 is differentiated from competitor molecules by virtue of its excellent selectivity for H1047X and moderate selectivity over relevant E545/542X mutants.

“At Synnovation, we have assembled a top-notch team dedicated to fostering a multidisciplinary and collaborative approach as advocated by my mentor Dr. Ralph F. Hirschman, who ardently believed that the collaboration between creative chemists and outstanding biologists could lead to remarkable discoveries,” said Wenqing Yao, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Synnovation. “Our goal is to develop best-in-class therapies, ultimately aiming to enhance the lives of patients. We look forward to advancing in the clinic with SNV1521, a novel PARP1 selective inhibitor, as we continue to grow our potential best-in-class pipeline of agents.”

Synnovation was founded by a world-class medicinal chemistry team with drug discovery expertise and a track record of developing best-in-class therapeutics. While at Incyte, the management team worked together for more than a decade and contributed to the discovery of five approved drugs including Jakafi (ruxolitinib), Olumiant (baricitinib), Pemazyre (pemigatinib), Tabrecta (capmatinib), and Opzelura (topical ruxolitinib). These novel medicines have become important treatments for many diseases, including myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera, graft-vs-host disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cholangiocarcinoma, non-small-cell lung cancer, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo.

“Synnovation was founded by one of the most accomplished medicinal chemistry teams in biopharma,” said Reid Huber, Ph.D., board member at Synnovation and partner at Third Rock Ventures. “This highly experienced leadership team has a rich history of successful drug discovery and development, and a passion to build further on this success. We are excited to be a part of this company and look forward to what this stellar team will accomplish as it takes its decades of experience and applies them to an entirely new set of R&D challenges.”