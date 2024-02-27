Telix Acquire IsoTherapeutics

× Expand Shutterstock

Telix has entered into an agreement to acquire IsoTherapeutics Group, LLC (IsoTherapeutics), a specialty radiopharmaceutical development and bioconjugation firm, based in Angleton, Texas. Founded in 2005, IsoTherapeutics is a privately held, commercial-stage company, which provides radiochemistry and bioconjugation development and contract manufacturing services to many companies in the radiopharmaceutical industry, including Telix.

In line with Telix’s continued investment in the vertical integration of supply chain, manufacturing and development capabilities, the acquisition is expected to further enhance Telix’s in-house drug development capabilities. A key driver for the acquisition is to enable Telix to bring select aspects of its development programs in-house, with the goal of reducing cost and time to achieve technical milestones.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group CEO of Telix said, “With the agreement to acquire IsoTherapeutics I am pleased to welcome a team of highly recognised industry leaders in bioconjugation and radiochemistry to Telix, as well as further expand our manufacturing footprint in the U.S. This acquisition enhances our business with highly-sought-after skills, capabilities and facilities that are very much central to our development activities.”

Dr. R. Keith Frank, President and CEO of IsoTherapeutics, said, “Telix is a valued business partner and we have established a close working relationship and in-depth technical knowledge of their development and manufacturing requirements and goals. The opportunity to now become part of the Telix Group of companies, a global leader in the field, provides an excellent platform for our employees, partners and customers to continue to expand the expertise and facilities at IsoTherapeutics.”

The acquisition will also expand Telix’s U.S. manufacturing footprint with a site that includes a GMP clean room and production infrastructure suitable for clinical use. The site also has extensive capacity to process a wide variety of therapeutic isotopes used in Telix’s development portfolio.