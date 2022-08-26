Trelleborg invests in manufacturing and biopharma expansion

Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical announces a substantial investment to expand its manufacturing facility and BioPharma Center of Excellence in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Key highlights:

Trelleborg has announced it will invest substantially in its manuafacturing facility and BioPharma Center of Excellence.

and BioPharma Center of Excellence. The three-phase expansion project will bring capacities and capabilities online incrementally over the next 24 to 36 months,

online incrementally over the next 24 to 36 months, Class 7 and 8 cleanrooms will be expanded by 25,000 ft2 to meet the growing demand for biopharmaceutical applications, such as silicone tubing and other integrated solutions.

The three-phase expansion project will bring capacities and capabilities online incrementally over the next 24 to 36 months, with phase one commencing in January 2023. This project follows the expansion of milling and extrusion capacities at the Northborough site earlier this year and is expected to create at least 50 new jobs.

Linda Muroski, president of Trelleborg Healthcare & Medical, says: “The site will expand our manufacturing capacities of Class 7 and 8 cleanrooms by 25,000 ft2 to meet the market’s growing demand for biopharmaceutical applications, such as silicone tubing and hose, assemblies, and other integrated solutions.

“The investment is a key milestone in our global biopharmaceutical strategy and will enable us to expand our offerings to existing and new customers in the industry. Our customers need a global partner for growth, and we are committed to being that partner.”

Florance Veronelli, global business development lead for Biopharmaceutical, says: “The expansion will enable us to increase our manufacturing capacities for extrusion and molding and offer enhanced flexible manufacturing solutions. As a full-service provider to the biopharmaceutical industry, our value-added offering will include assembly, kitting, contract manufacturing, packaging, validation, supply chain management, and more.”