UK government invests £260m into life sciences manufacturing

Up to £260 million of government funding will made available in an effort to expand life sciences manufacturing in the UK.

The majority of the funding (£200 million) will be used to invest in digital capabilities in clinical trial services and to help researchers better access NHS data through Trusted Research Environments. The government hopes the funding will make crucial data more secure and quicker to access for research. It’s also intended to ensure that the NHS will be able to deliver new treatments to patients faster and support more diverse and inclusive clinical research to tackle health inequalities and improve patient care.

A further £60 million will be available to support commercial-scale manufacturing investments by companies developing a range of technologies including medical devices and diagnostics, and cell and gene therapies.

The funding for manufacturing investments will be distributed through the new Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), which has been launched to grow the UK’s life sciences sector.

It follows the Medicines and Diagnostics Manufacturing Transformation Fund (MDMTF) which was launched to strengthen the UK’s medicines and diagnostics manufacturing industry by encouraging companies to use new technologies, and to build or expand facilities throughout the country.

Companies awarded funding through the MDMTF included Ortho Clinicals Diagnostics UK which is expanding its biological diagnostic product lines, at its Pencoed, Wales site, Custom Pharmaceuticals, which will build a new facility in Brighton and Randox Laboratories, which will build a new large-scale manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The past two years have shown just how important our fantastic medical and life sciences industry is for the UK not only in dealing with the pandemic, but also for the vital economic opportunities they create throughout the country.

By providing £260 million to boost UK medical manufacturing and medical research, we are ensuring the industry has the support it needs to improve patient outcomes and generate high-skilled jobs while building up Britain’s manufacturing base in the process.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “NHS data is making the whole world safer and healthier and has been vital in saving thousands of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This funding will ensure the UK can continue to help researchers access NHS data securely so patients can benefit from more innovative treatments faster.

I’m absolutely committed to boosting the UK’s position as a world-leading research centre, transforming our health service and ensuring the NHS continues to deliver excellent care for patients.”

Commenting on the announcement, BIVDA CEO Doris-Ann Williams MBE added: “Building a diagnostics sector of critical mass requires supportive policy-making and funding allocation. We welcome today’s innovation research investment and the LSIMF from the Government as steps towards boosting the UK’s crucial diagnostic output”.