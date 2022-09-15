ValitaCell joins Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a provider in laboratory automation and innovation, announces it has acquired ValitaCell, a biotechnology company that creates analytical products and technologies for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Beckman Coulter LS’s existing and future product portfolio. The acquisition hopes to accelerate sustainable manufacturing of innovative biological medicines to bring them to market faster.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, ValitaCell creates analytical technologies and products for the biopharmaceutical industry with the goal of reducing new therapeutics' cost and time to market. Compared to other industry IgG quantification assays, the ValitaTiter product outperforms in terms of speed and ease of use, and offers numerous advantages over other long and tedious techniques, like ELISA and HPLC.

“ValitaCell has a proven record for delivering innovative products and we are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences,” said Dr. Jerry Clifford, co-founder and CEO of ValitaCell.

“We never take for granted what our advancements can do for patients while also reducing manual workflow burdens on laboratory staff. Together with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, we will advance our shared ambition to accelerate and enable the sustainable manufacture of innovative biological medicines to bring them to market faster.”

ValitaCell technologies are patented in key international markets and the company has been honored with several awards, including the Irish Pharmaceutical Awards’ Pharma Start-up of the Year in 2017 and InterTrade Ireland’s Seedcorn awards. It also was recognised as one of the most successful Irish companies in Horizon 2020.

“Throughout our trusted partnership with ValitaCell, we have long admired their innovative offerings and industry expertise,” said Jason Lanie, vice president and general manager of the Biotechnology Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences.

“Their leading portfolio of products, including ValitaTiter, Quantum, CellAi, and ChemStress Clone Robustness complement Beckman Coulter Life Sciences’ existing and future product portfolio, and are designed with the same goal of providing faster cellular analysis while decreasing the risk of errors. We are excited to welcome their team and look forward to growing the Ireland Innovation and Development Centers for Biologics to help meet evolving customer needs.”

ValitaCell locations in Dublin and Galway, Ireland will remain operational and are anticipated to grow in response to business needs.