Zephyr AI Raises $111 Million in Series A Financing

× Expand Shutterstock

Zephyr AI, Inc. have announced it has successfully closed a $111 million Series A funding round with participation from Revolution Growth, Eli Lilly & Company, Jeff Skoll, and EPIQ Capital Group, among others. The company is developing improved data federation tools along with various machine learning algorithms in the areas of oncology and cardiometabolic disease.

"The US has the highest rate of avoidable cancer and cardiometabolic-related deaths among any high-income country. We must do better," said Grant Verstandig, Zephyr AI's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "At Zephyr AI, we are harnessing the power of AI to extract novel insights to better define patient stratification and response predictions as well as improve federation of real-world data. With our world-class team, and the support of this investor group, we are deploying one of the largest clinicogenomic datasets that has unprecedented breadth across disease states and data partners. Collectively, we are now well positioned to support our mission of democratising precision medicine, enhancing both the speed and success of clinical trials."

"The expansion of our diverse multimodal data resources will accelerate the advancement of Zephyr AI's algorithms, paving the way for us to transform the landscape of precision medicine and improve outcomes for our partners and patients," said Jeff Sherman, Co-Founder, Interim CEO, and Chief Technology Officer of Zephyr AI.

The new funds will enable Zephyr AI to further enhance its analytical speed and fortify its extensive collection of training and validation data sets. Moreover, the funds will support the expansion of the company's scientific and commercial teams to expedite the delivery of its rapidly growing pipeline of insights to the market.