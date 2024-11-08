ACG Inspection debuts Life Sciences Cloud for improved data insights

Key Highlights:

At Pack Expo US 2024, ACG Inspection will be debuting its Life Sciences Cloud - a complete end-to-end analytical and traceability solution.

The software aims to deliver production quality, manufacturing efficiency and transformational supply chain traceability.

The Life Sciences Cloud gives pharmaceutical companies the ability to visualise the entire manufacturing process on a very simplistic dashboard providing powerful insights enabling maximum operating efficiencies.

As the pre-eminent integrated service provider of oral dosage, producing capsules, encapsulation, tabletting, barrier packaging materials, process manufacturing/packaging machinery, quality inspection systems and traceability solutions to the pharmacies of the world, ACG is launching a one of its kind Life Sciences Cloud. The solution provides a complete and holistic approach to manufacturing, packaging and traceability at the click of a button.

The Life Sciences Cloud gives pharmaceutical companies the ability to visualise the entire manufacturing process on a very simplistic dashboard providing powerful insights enabling maximum operating efficiencies. It aims to deliver end-to-end supply chain traceability from raw material to end consumer, keeping the sanity of the integration and data exchange. This encompasses supporting global regulatory compliances, including the impending Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) regulation.

The Life Sciences Cloud platform is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, enabling companies to obtain the information they need quickly and easily. It is also highly scalable and, therefore can grow alongside a business. The customer engagement layout within the platform allows pharmaceutical companies to add engagement tools along with the mandatory fields for regulation guidelines. This not only builds trust by verifying product authenticity but also helps to foster strong customer relations.

Udit Singh, CEO at ACG Inspection, said: “At ACG, our mission is to tailor technological innovations specifically designed to enhance the pharmaceutical industry. Whether it's efficient manufacturing, higher OEE, harnessing the power of supply chain intelligence, demand forecasting, sustainable production methods, diversion control or implementing cutting-edge anti-counterfeit technologies, we have been at the forefront of innovations utilising machine learning, AI and advanced analytics to elevate the quality of various critical processes and applications. ALSC is one such product that gives us confidence to go a step closer to our mission of Make it Better.”