Amerikooler invests to support the future of cold storage

Amerikooler has made long-term investments in advanced production systems, digital infrastructure, engineering capabilities, and workforce development.

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The company is building on decades of operational improvement to support evolving customer demands across commercial refrigeration and cold storage applications.

Founded in 1981, Amerikooler began by producing cork-insulated walk-in systems and later transitioned through several insulation technologies as product requirements, federal guidelines, and manufacturing methods evolved. According to the company, that progression included EPS insulation, foamed-in-place systems, and later XPS insulation, based on factors such as moisture resistance, durability, consistency, and manufacturing efficiency.

Amerikooler has also expanded its use of automated and digitally integrated production equipment over time. Manufacturing updates have included conveyor-based production, automated adhesive application, programmable and robotic-assisted die-cutting, CNC insulation cutting, waterjet and laser cutting of metal panels, automated pallet wrapping, and digital production monitoring and workflow tracking. The company also reports using recycling systems to reclaim metal and insulation scrap generated during fabrication.

Beyond the factory floor, Amerikooler has continued building out digital tools across office and engineering functions. The company says digital dashboards, order tracking systems, department-level workflow tools, and tablet-based management processes have improved coordination and visibility across departments, while in-house Revit generation has supported more efficient development of customised projects.

Amerikooler’s product range has also expanded alongside those operational changes. In addition to standard “Quick-Ship” walk-in applications, the company now manufactures custom cooler and freezer systems, combination cooler/freezer units, glass door reach-in Convenience Walk-ins, warehouse panel units, and specialty refrigeration concepts. Its research and development efforts have also contributed to concepts such as FlexiKool and Kool2Go.

Workforce development remains another area of focus. Amerikooler maintains internship opportunities and university partnerships, including programs with Ave Maria University and the

University of Miami, in disciplines such as engineering, accounting, finance, and computer technology. The company is also evaluating practical applications for A.I. assisted tools in areas such as workflow efficiency, reporting, administrative processes, and operational visibility.

Amerikooler’s continued investment across materials, equipment, software, engineering, and workforce development reflects its long-term approach to supporting customers and strengthening its position in the cold storage market. By combining industry experience with modern manufacturing systems, the company continues to align operational improvement with the evolving needs of commercial refrigeration and cold storage applications.