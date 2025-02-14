Antares Vision Group launches Diamind Connect platform

Antares Vision Group, a technology partner in product and supply chain digitalisation for enterprises and institutions, and a leader in track & trace and quality control systems, has extended its DIAMIND ecosystem of integrated and modular solutions.

× Expand Antares Vision Group

The company’s new DIAMIND Connect platform manages traceable data and production processes to guarantee end-to-end sustainability, comprehensive traceability and seamless customer engagement for brand owners in a variety of industries with bespoke approaches for each segment.

DIAMIND Connect’s prominent differentiators include modularity – each software module can be adopted separately, independently or in combination with the others, to best manage the production environment and follow development step by step – and scalability, which enables the platform to be used/connected to a plant at different levels, from a single machine, up to corporate level settings. Notably, DIAMIND Connect can be integrated with existing IT infrastructure, including a wide array of legacy systems.

DIAMIND Connect facilitates the traceability of all supply chain information, starting with raw materials, continuing through each stage of transformation and processing, and concluding with the creation of a Unique Digital Identity for each single sellable product unit. These identifiers can be associated with various identification media (QR Code, Datamatrix, NFC, RFID, etc.), enabling users to monitor the product throughout its supply chain journey toward the goals of reducing counterfeiting risks and combatting grey markets, as well as guaranteeing production process quality, transparency, and documenting efficiency and sustainability.

The identifier (data-carrier) can have varying uses depending on the context. Prior to product release, it can provide support for logistics or sampling; after purchase, the identifier can provide information and interact with the end consumer. And at the end of the lifecycle, the data-carrier can help enable the packaging recycling process.

Furthermore, thanks to the collection and availability of data (including sustainability metrics) throughout the supply chain, DIAMIND Connect helps inform and enable circular economy goals by analysing the environmental impact of a product during its supply chain journey (e.g. carbon footprint and water consumption). It therefore promotes end-to-end sustainability, transforming raw data into valuable customer information.

“The DIAMIND Connect platform is in line with the Group’s consolidation and growth strategies,” said Gianluca Mazzantini, CEO of Antares Vision Group. “We are particularly proud of the launch of the platform, which joins the current one for the life science sector, focused on the regulatory system and compliance with legislation in force.”