Arca BioLogistics launches new development of logistics management portal

Arca BioLogistics, a specialist in Life Science logistics, has recently concluded on a development update of its logistics management portal Arca Live.

Designed to give customers total visibility and control over every shipment from collection through to delivery, Arca Live has been developed specifically for the Life Science sector, helping to simplify the entire logistics process from start to finish.

With the ability to create shipments, track progress in real time, monitor GPS and temperature data, access documentation, and manage compliance – all in one central, intuitive platform – the portal is redefining how research professionals and scientists manage their critical shipments both domestically and overseas.

Developed in collaboration with long-standing partner Cen Global, one of the UK’s providers of transport and logistics technology solutions, Arca Live’s latest update offers enhanced features which makes international shipping as seamless and user-friendly as domestic delivery.

Cen Global, which has a presence in the UK, Dubai, and Manila, has played a major role in helping to shape Arca Live into what it is today – a platform that lets users book shipments in minutes, not days, and streamline the entire logistics process into a fast and stress-free experience.

Tom Webb, director of operations at Arca BioLogistics said: “Many of our customers are research professionals or clinical scientists who simply don’t have a background in logistics. With the latest development of Arca Live, we set out to remove that barrier completely. Ultimately, this is about making sure our clients within the Life Science space are able to focus solely on the science behind what they do, not the shipping element, while we handle the complexity of the logistics process behind the scenes on their behalf.

“Cen Global played a significant role in bringing this concept to fruition by translating complex logistics processes into a platform that feels simple and user-friendly for our users. The key from our perspective is to stay ahead of the curve and cater to the existing demands of our customers, and they helped us to deliver a solution that will underpin how we serve our customers and grow as a business.”

This milestone comes at a poignant time for Arca, which is projecting that it is set to treble its growth this year despite having only been founded in 2023 – an achievement that can largely be credited to the company’s groundbreaking portal.

Since Arca Live’s inception, the company has also partnered with a UX specialist to ensure the platform is not only functional but also intuitive and easy to use without the need for training after identifying a recurrent issue from customers which highlighted that many competing logistics portals were overly complex, time-consuming, and built with logistics professionals, rather than end users, in mind.

The latest development of Arca Live incorporates a wide range of functionalities designed with the non-logistics expert in mind, enabling users to quote, book, and manage international shipments directly through the portal, eliminating the need for complex email exchanges.

More specifically, in its latest update, Arca BioLogistics has introduced Google Address Validation, product catalogue integration, as well as a step-by-step guided process for generating accurate customs invoices, and a faster quotation and booking experience for customers. Powerful automation has also been seamlessly integrated into the portal’s back end, significantly reducing the manual effort required to validate and process jobs by the Arca BioLogistics team.

Speaking on the portal’s major update Tom Webb also commented: “The system has essentially been designed with simplicity and accessibility at its very heart, guiding users step by step through the process without requiring any prior shipping knowledge or training. Essentially in the same way users can sign up to a banking app without any prior knowledge or training of how to use one. We wanted to remove the friction and almost make the booking aspect feel intuitive even for those who might be completely unfamiliar with the intricate details of shipping processes.

“This has been done in direct response to our own experiences within the marketplace as well as general client feedback of traditional logistics management portals which are often archaic, and both built and designed to benefit logistics teams rather than the end users. Traditionally, booking a shipment involves a frustrating cycle of back-and-forth emails that could stretch out over 24 to 72 hours. Ironically, many of the existing logistics portals which are purpose built to streamline this process are so complex or poorly designed that clients often abandon them and go back to email, which is just counterintuitive.

“With Arca Live, we can get shipments booked within a fraction of that time. That kind of speed and clarity is critical in the life sciences sector and our latest features will support that urgency even further. By significantly reducing time spent on administrative tasks we're freeing up scientists and researchers to focus on their day job rather than needlessly getting bogged down in managing the logistics process.”