Are Gel Ice Packs Sabotaging Pharma’s ESG Goals?

New findings from Hydropac show that gel ice packs - widely used in medical cold chain distribution - generate 39% more CO₂e than water-based alternatives - posing a silent but significant sustainability risk for pharma supply chains.

The production of a 500g pallet of gel ice packs generates an additional 16kg of CO₂e - 39% more CO₂e than water-based alternatives.

With ESG targets now integrated into compliance frameworks and investor expectations, this cold chain carbon blind spot could create reputational and regulatory challenges for pharmaceutical companies.

A newly launched Carbon Calculator tool from Hydropac aims to give businesses a clear breakdown of emissions from their ice pack usage, whether measured per unit, per pallet, or annual volume.

The tool will help the industry quantify and reduce this hidden footprint, offering data that enables companies to make evidence-based packaging choices that support their ESG goals.

“Pharmaceutical supply chains face some of the toughest sustainability scrutiny,” said Colin Rowland, managing director at Hydropac. “By revealing the hidden carbon impact of gel packs, we’re giving companies the transparency they need to align packaging choices with both ESG commitments and patient safety priorities.”

Aside from their carbon impact, gel packs are often labelled “non-toxic” and “safe for landfill,” but these terms can mask a more complex reality. The gels typically contain polymers and preservatives that don’t easily break down in the environment.

Water-based packs, by contrast, offer a far cleaner life cycle. The main ingredient, water, is not only abundant and safe but also has no residual impact when disposed of correctly.

Rowland said: “The Carbon Calculator aims to hold ourselves - and the wider industry - to a higher standard. By giving brands the ability to measure the real-world impact of their choices, we’re enabling more than compliance, we’re promoting conscious change.”