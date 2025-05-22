Azenta Life Sciences launches sub -150°C Cryo Carrier

The liquid nitrogen vapour-based CryoPod Carrier from Azenta Life Sciences is designed to provide a safe, portable, and trackable solution for hand carrying temperature-sensitive materials between labs, providing protection below -150°C for over 3 hours.

Adherence to cold-chain requirements for research and development can be challenging, particularly with

Compact and weighing less than 6kg, the CryoPod Carrier is ideal for sample transport or handling of temperature-sensitive biological materials in or around a lab or campus. This portable device provides safe transport of materials to storage or treatment locations, while documenting samples have been maintained at the correct temperature.

The CryoPod Carrier not only maintains consistent cryogenic sample temperature, but also eliminates researcher and clinician reliance on cumbersome, improvised, or potentially unsafe methods to transport or work with their biological samples.

Designed to integrate with your workflow and increase efficiency – the CryoPod Carrier displays and logs temperature, date, and time – with integrated temperature monitoring. All event data is stored in memory and can be downloaded to a PC, to demonstrate a consistent, documented cold chain and protect high-value materials. With no direct sample contact with liquid nitrogen and featuring audible and visual alarms to indicate cryogenic status - the integrity of your valuable samples is ensured.

An optional automated filling station is available to enable hands-free replenishing of the liquid nitrogen charge in a CryoPod Carrier in less than 15 minutes without the risks associated with manual liquid nitrogen handling.